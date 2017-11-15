Hulu Cancels Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner’s Difficult People
Hulu is cancelling Difficult People, Deadline reports. The series, which stars Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner, debuted in 2015 and has run for three seasons. Klausner created and executive produced the show; Amy Poehler also served as an executive producer, as did former Louis C.K. manager Dave Becky, last seen apologizing for ignoring his client’s sexual misconduct. (Difficult People, in contrast, went out of its way not to ignore Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct, at least as a comedic premise.) Eichner confirmed the show’s cancellation and paid tribute to Klausner on Twitter:
Yes it's true. DIFFICULT PEOPLE has come to an end. Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know. I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched.❤️— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 15, 2017
Difficult People was originally created as a pilot for USA, but was acquired by Hulu as part of a wave of high-end original shows that included Casual and 11/22/63. James Urbaniak, Andrea Martin, and Cole Escola also starred. The show followed Klausner and Eichner as a pair of aspiring comedians who were, when considered as people—well, the title pretty much explains it.