Hulu cancels Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner’s Difficult People.

Hulu is cancelling Difficult People, Deadline reports. The series, which stars Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner, debuted in 2015 and has run for three seasons. Klausner created and executive produced the show; Amy Poehler also served as an executive producer, as did former Louis C.K. manager Dave Becky, last seen apologizing for ignoring his client’s sexual misconduct. (Difficult People, in contrast, went out of its way not to ignore Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct, at least as a comedic premise.) Eichner confirmed the show’s cancellation and paid tribute to Klausner on Twitter: