Former Louis C.K. Manager Dave Becky Apologizes for Ignoring Sexual Misconduct

On Friday, Louis C.K.’s manager, Dave Becky, announced he had severed his connection with the comedian in the wake of a New York Times article detailing several instances of sexual misconduct that C.K. has since admitted in a statement were “true.” But as Slate’s Christina Cauterucci noted, one thing missing from C.K.’s statement, in addition to the word “sorry,” was an acknowledgment of how C.K. had worked to discredit his accusers over the years, right up until the point their words were printed in the New York Times.