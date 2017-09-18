Alec Baldwin Taunts Trump During Acceptance Speech: “At Long Last, Mr. President, Here Is Your Emmy”
Given his obsession with ratings and his television fixation, there’s a good chance Donald Trump spent his Sunday night seething in front of the TV as he watched the Emmy Awards turn him into a punching bag. (Well, mostly.) Alec Baldwin, whose much-lauded impression of Trump on Saturday Night Live earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, couldn’t resist getting in his own dig at the president, beginning his acceptance speech by saying, “I suppose I should say: At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.”
Baldwin was referencing Trump’s long-running complaint that the Emmys were somehow rigged against The Apprentice—a claim he repeated during a presidential debate with Hillary Clinton, footage of which was shown during Sunday’s ceremony. Baldwin continued his speech with another Trump burn: “I want to thank my wife. My wife and I had three children in three years, and we didn't have a child last year during the SNL season. I wonder if there's a correlation there. All you men out there, you put that orange wig on, it's birth control. Trust me.” Kudos to whoever’s job it was to keep Trump off of Twitter for the duration of the evening.
Saturday Night Live, which (never forget) Trump hosted a year before he was elected president, won a total of nine Emmys this year, including for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.
Here’s the full text of Baldwin’s speech:
I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.
I want to thank my wife. My wife and I had three children in three years, and we didn't have a child last year during the SNL season. I wonder if there's a correlation there. All you men out there, you put that orange wig on, it's birth control. Trust me.
Thank you to Lorne, always to Lorne. Thank you to Chris and Sarah and to [unintelligible] and to all the great writers there at SNL. Congratulations to Kate and thank you to the cast. Thank you to Lindsey and to Grace for making me feel welcome there. Thank you to Steve Higgins for giving me a lot of encouragement.
I just want to say if I leave anybody out, I'm sorry, but I do want to get this in. Which is I always remember what someone told me, that is when you die, you don't remember a bill that Congress passed or a decision the supreme court made or an address made by the president. You remember a song. You remember a line from a movie. You remember a play. You remember a book, a painting, a poem. What we do is important. And for all of you out there in motion pictures and television, don't stop doing what you’re doing. The audience is counting on you. Thank you.