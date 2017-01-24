 Donald Trump’s best ideas appear to come from watching TV.

Jan. 24 2017 11:04 PM

Like Any Great Leader, Donald Trump’s Best Policy Ideas Appear to Come From Watching TV

"What? It's a good show," Trump thought.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

At 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday night, Donald J. Trump, the current president of the United States of America, tweeted out this fun fact about Chicago using his favorite new word followed by a threat to send in “the Feds!”

The self-proclaimed law and order candidate apparently had Chicago on the brain late on a Tuesday night as he was noodling the serious problem of gun violence in the city. Probably just got off the phone with advisors about it. Perhaps local officials. Right? That’s where those numbers probably came from, right? That's where this all came from, Trump's self-driven desire to tackle the problem, right?

It wasn’t that Trump was sitting on his gold couch in a bathrobe, still damp from a shower, when he caught this little tidbit from his buddy Bill O’Reilly over at Fox News, right?

Here’s Bill O’Reilly preening on Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor, a little over an hour earlier, at 8:09 p.m.:

Next on the rundown, if you can believe it, gang violence in Chicago getting worse. Will President Trump step in and override local authorities?

Interesting question, Bill. And then when O'Reilly kicked off a segment all but imploring Trump and the federal government to intervene, you could almost imagine Trump's little fingers starting to itch.

Something needed to be done, Trump thought as he pecked out the tweet.

Nailed it, Trump thought.