The First Trailer for Netflix’s Magic School Bus Reboot Gives Us Both Kate McKinnon and Lily Tomlin

Still taken from the trailer

Back in February, we reported that Kate McKinnon would take over the role of the quirky teacher Ms. Frizzle for Netflix’s Magic School Bus reboot. But with the release of the first trailer for the revived kids’ series on Tuesday, we learned that while McKinnon is voicing a Ms. Frizzle, she’s not voicing the Ms. Frizzle.

As we see in the trailer, Lily Tomlin will reprise her role as the original Ms. Frizzle that kids knew and loved in the ’90s animated series, except that now the character is a full-fledged professor. Professor Frizzle passes the keys of the Magic School Bus to her younger sister, Miss Fiona Felicity Frizzle (McKinnon), who will lead the students of Walkerville School on the same wild, scientific adventures that her older sibling was famous for.

