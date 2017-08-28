Game of Thrones TV Club: Family Ties Get Tangled

In the Game of Thrones Season Finale, Family Came First
In this latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, the Slatesters recap this season’s finale. The three chat about the big meeting of powers at King’s Landing, the not-surprising reveal of Jon’s lineage, what they think might happen in the final season, and of course, the Worst Person in Westeros.
