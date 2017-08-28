Game of Thrones TV Club: Family Ties Get Tangled

This is a TV Club series that’s just for Slate Plus members. If you are not yet a member and would like to listen to the entire season, learn more at Slate.com/GameofThrones .

In this latest episode of Slate’s weekly Game of Thrones podcast, the Slatesters recap this season’s finale. The three chat about the big meeting of powers at King’s Landing, the not-surprising reveal of Jon’s lineage, what they think might happen in the final season, and of course, the Worst Person in Westeros.