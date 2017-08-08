Jennifer Lawrence Copes With Uninvited Guests in the Creepy First Trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!

Jennifer Lawrence continues to be one of the most relatable actresses in the business in the new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!, in which she perfectly captures the unique horror of having unwelcome houseguests over. You know the feeling: You’ve just finished remodeling your secluded country getaway, when suddenly, total strangers (including Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) begin showing up on your doorstep. What’s worse, instead of turning them away by explaining that you do not in fact run a bed and breakfast, your lover (Javier Bardem), who is almost twice your age, keeps inviting them to stay. Now, you’re forced to feign politeness and break out the crudités, all while lightbulbs keep filling up with blood and shattering all over your newly varnished floors.