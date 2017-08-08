Jennifer Lawrence Copes With Uninvited Guests in the Creepy First Trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!
Jennifer Lawrence continues to be one of the most relatable actresses in the business in the new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!, in which she perfectly captures the unique horror of having unwelcome houseguests over. You know the feeling: You’ve just finished remodeling your secluded country getaway, when suddenly, total strangers (including Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) begin showing up on your doorstep. What’s worse, instead of turning them away by explaining that you do not in fact run a bed and breakfast, your lover (Javier Bardem), who is almost twice your age, keeps inviting them to stay. Now, you’re forced to feign politeness and break out the crudités, all while lightbulbs keep filling up with blood and shattering all over your newly varnished floors.
Mother!’s title, combined with what we see in the trailer, is giving us some strong Rosemary’s Baby vibes, but while the mystery seems to be how exactly Bardem is mixed up in whatever is going on, Aronofsky, the director behind Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan, has already nailed everything terrible and terrifying about guests who overstay their welcome.
On a related note, please do not come visit me after you see the movie when it opens on Sept. 15. Unlike Lawrence, I will just pretend not to be home.