Kayleigh McEnany Skewers Trump in This Biting Parody of—Wait, She Means It? Never Mind.

Less successful as satire is a tacky segment about the RAISE Act, Trump’s proposal to cut immigration in half that was the subject of that memorable exchange between Jim Acosta and Stephen Miller about “the Statue of Liberty Law of the Land.” Everyone from Stephen Colbert to Pauly Shore immediately recognized what a great gift to comedy that press conference was, but McEnany instead wastes viewers’ time on an ultra-sarcastic riff in which she pretends that the economic theories Trump is using to sell the bill aren’t nonsense. This kind of feigned ignorance can be funny for a few sentences, but McEnany draws everything out until even viewers who appreciate her larger point will find themselves wishing she’d land the plane sooner.