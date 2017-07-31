Scaramucci Out as White House Communications Director After 10 Days
President Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director, three people close to the decision said Monday, relieving him just days after Mr. Scaramucci unloaded a crude verbal tirade against other senior members of the president’s senior staff.
Anthony "the Mooch" Scaramucci was hired 10 days ago. During his week-plus of service to America he threatened to report ex–chief of staff Reince Priebus to the FBI because he didn't realize that financial disclosure forms are available to the public, accused senior White House adviser Steve Bannon of "trying to suck [his] own cock" in an on-the-record interview, and missed the birth of his son because he was attending the event at which the president told 40,000 Boy Scouts a story about a sex yacht.
Reports indicate that Scaramucci was pushed out at the behest of new White House chief of staff John Kelly, who previously ran the Department of Homeland Security and that Scaramucci may now take a position at the Export-Import Bank.
LOL.