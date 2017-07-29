Stephen Colbert let an adorable little girl read her letter to the president aloud.

Late night shows have been forced to leave a lot of jokes on the table as the Trump administration continues bending space-time in the pursuit of ever more ridiculous and unexpected ways to fail. It seems like it was decades ago when Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought a press briefing to an excruciating standstill by reading aloud a fan letter from a nine-year-old boy who said his nickname was “Pickle.” In fact, it was Wednesday. On Friday night, Stephen Colbert decided that, even amidst the torrent of bullshit since then—the Mooch! Reince! Twitter User @realDonaldTrump!—the “Pickle Letter” was too good a gift from the comedy gods to ignore, even if it happened a few days ago. In return, he gave the White House a gift of his own: a letter from a little girl that Sanders can read at the next press briefing.