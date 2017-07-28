Reince Priebus replaced as chief of staff by John Kelly in cinematic fashion.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American....

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!

The news caps a week of drama instigated by new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who has been feuding openly with Priebus in the press. In a later-deleted tweet and an interview with the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, Scaramucci accused Priebus of being behind the leak of a publicly-disclosed financial form of his. He also accused Priebus of general disloyalty to the President. From the New Yorker: