Trevor Noah on Trump: When It Comes to Health Care, He's Like Baby Groot—But Not in a Cute Way

Still taken from the video

Who knew that health care could be so complicated? The Republican “repeal-only” plan for Obamacare has fallen through, and The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah knows who deserves the credit: Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski, all of whom said they would not vote for Mitch McConnell’s plan. “All the Senate ladies, all the Senate ladies,” sang Noah on Tuesday night’s episode. “Hold the plan up, but no, no, no.”

But there is another person who wasn't really on board, and that's Donald Trump, who Noah called “an unlikeable Baby Groot,” pointing out how his short attention span and poor impulse control may have been the final blow to the “repeal-only” plan. Trump doesn’t seem too worried, though. While the health care plan crashed and burned, he was at the White House celebrating “Made in America” week, testing out baseball bats and sitting in fire trucks.

Advertisement

