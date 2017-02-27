Trump says “nobody knew health care could be so complicated.”

Andrew Harrer–Pool/Getty Images

Here is a thing that Donald Trump said about health care reform during a press conference Monday.

“I have to tell you, it's an unbelievably complex subject,” he told the reporters. “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.”

TRUMP: “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.” https://t.co/LFr422VHbq — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 27, 2017

Nobody? Nobody! Of course, everybody knows that health care reform is complicated. This is something that almost every single politician in Washington understands. Republicans know it. Democrats especially know it, having tried to enact a byzantine private-public kludge known as Obamacare that, given the political constraints of 2010, may have been the only possible compromise with a hope of passing. You could can together a whole sizzle reel of Obama saying this stuff is hard, like this one, from Politico.

Trump says "nobody knew that health care could be so complicated." But his predecessor warned of its complexity. https://t.co/Zc2WHe7qNA pic.twitter.com/naHosbcdt6 — POLITICO (@politico) February 27, 2017

But this is how new information is refracted through the prism of our president's ego. Trump evidently did not know how complicated health care policy was. Therefore, nobody must have known.

But as easy as it is to crack jokes, I take this as a good thing for conservatives looking to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Trump's lack of engagement and guidance on this issue has been one of the chief complaints from Capitol Hill Republicans, who are struggling to unite behind a single plan. The fact that Trump now understands that health care policy is complicated means he is now paying attention, at least minimally, and may offer the GOP some semblance of direction. He even told a group of insurance executives Monday that a new plan was imminent. This time he may not even be imagining it.