Donal Logue’s missing child has returned home safely.

July 8 2017 8:43 PM

Donal Logue attends the Gotham series premiere at the New York Public Library in 2014.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Jade Logue, the 16-year-old daughter of Gotham and Terriers actor Donal Logue, has returned home safely nearly two weeks after disappearing, Variety reports. Donal Logue and his ex-wife Kasey Smith took to social media in the days after Jade Logue vanished to plead for her return; on Saturday afternoon, Donal Logue tweeted that Jade is now safe and sound.

Smith also confirmed the news and offered her thanks to everyone who supported her and her ex-husband during the search for their missing child.

TMZ reports that a joint NYPD and FBI task force found Jade unharmed at a friend’s house in North Carolina and has now reunited her with her family.