Donal Logue’s missing child has returned home safely.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Jade Logue, the 16-year-old daughter of Gotham and Terriers actor Donal Logue, has returned home safely nearly two weeks after disappearing, Variety reports. Donal Logue and his ex-wife Kasey Smith took to social media in the days after Jade Logue vanished to plead for her return; on Saturday afternoon, Donal Logue tweeted that Jade is now safe and sound.

Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others. — donal logue (@donallogue) July 8, 2017

Smith also confirmed the news and offered her thanks to everyone who supported her and her ex-husband during the search for their missing child.

Jade Logue has been found. Thank you to everyone for the support, love. Far and wide support. Beyond grateful — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) July 8, 2017

Advertisement

