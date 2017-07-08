Donal Logue’s Missing Child Has Returned Home Safely
Jade Logue, the 16-year-old daughter of Gotham and Terriers actor Donal Logue, has returned home safely nearly two weeks after disappearing, Variety reports. Donal Logue and his ex-wife Kasey Smith took to social media in the days after Jade Logue vanished to plead for her return; on Saturday afternoon, Donal Logue tweeted that Jade is now safe and sound.
Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others.— donal logue (@donallogue) July 8, 2017
Smith also confirmed the news and offered her thanks to everyone who supported her and her ex-husband during the search for their missing child.
Jade Logue has been found. Thank you to everyone for the support, love. Far and wide support. Beyond grateful— Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) July 8, 2017
TMZ reports that a joint NYPD and FBI task force found Jade unharmed at a friend’s house in North Carolina and has now reunited her with her family.