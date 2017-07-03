Gotham’s Donal Logue and Ex-Wife Kasey Smith Plead for the Return of their Missing Daughter

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Gotham actor Donal Logue and his ex-wife Kasey Smith both posted heartfelt pleas on Twitter and Facebook Sunday for the return of their 16-year-old daughter Jade Logue, Vulture reports. Jade was last seen near Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday, June 26 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Both Logue and Smith have been using social media to ask for any information about their daughter since her disappearance, but Logue’s post on Sunday also directly addressed anyone who might currently be with Jade:

Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her—clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to try to help her, but realize now that it’s bigger than you could have ever anticipated. It’s okay. Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me—and we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.

Logue asked that anyone with information contact him or Detective Frank Liuzzi at (718) 636-6547:

just a note about jade. pic.twitter.com/IdpmxzVUQj — donal logue (@donallogue) July 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Donal Logue’s ex-wife and Jade Logue’s mother, Kasey Smith, posted her own video plea telling her daughter, “We want you home,” and requesting that anyone with information contact her or Logue as soon as possible:

Jade Logue come home pic.twitter.com/BshyCFmPcb — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) July 2, 2017

Here is Kasey Smith’s complete statement:

If you’re watching, if you’re able to be on social media, however, wherever you’re at, please know that we’re looking for you. We want you home. If anyone has any information about Jade, where she is, maybe has had any contact with her, or might have any important, relevant information about Jade, please contact us. All of our information has been widely posted on social media—you know where to reach us.

Jade’s gender and her sexual orientation do not matter here; what matters is that there’s a child out there—my baby, Donal’s baby—out there missing. Jade’s story is for Jade to tell, when and if she’s ever ready to tell it, and let that be hers. It’s not yours, it’s not anyone else’s and it’s not mine. I respect her, but all I want right now is for her to be at home.