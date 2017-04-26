Read David Byrne’s beautiful tribute to Jonathan Demme.

Many in Hollywood have already publicly reacted to the death of director Jonathan Demme with a bevy of personal stories, about what made him not just a great talent but a wonderful human being as well. On Wednesday evening, David Byrne chimed in with his own tribute letter, complete with lovely details on their most noted collaboration, the beloved concert movie Stop Making Sense. As Byrne tells it, Demme joined Talking Heads on the road for a few days after they netted the funding to shoot the film, and became intimately familiar with the band and the show.