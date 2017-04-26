Hollywood Mourns Legendary Director Jonathan Demme
Reactions to the sudden death of Jonathan Demme (Philadelphia, The Silence of the Lambs) are steadily coming in from actors and filmmakers. Whether he worked with them personally or not, the director’s reputation and generosity evidently touched those across his community. Understandably, his peers are grieving the loss of such a major and influential talent. Below is a roundup of reactions, to be updated as more come in throughout the day.
Met tons through the Moonlight run but my man Demme was the kindest, most generous. A MASSIVE soul. He lived in love. And rests in peace.— Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) April 26, 2017
RIP Jonathan Demme. Inspiring filmmaker, musical explorer, ornithologist (!), and truly wonderful and generous person.— Jim Jarmusch (@JimJarmusch) April 26, 2017
Jonathan Demme was a gifted and versatile filmmaker. RIP.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 26, 2017
I only worked with him once - he was just like his films: brilliant, curious & original. RIP Jonathan Demme - a truly great filmmaker. pic.twitter.com/eoHwxffZL3— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 26, 2017
Deeply saddened by the passing of the most brilliant man - director, father, friend, activist. Devastating to let him go. I love you JD xT pic.twitter.com/aMFyHIIvCz— Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) April 26, 2017
Dear God, no! I loved #JonathanDemme! He was my bridge to the Talking Heads, Harris & Hannibal, New Order and honest cinematic storytelling. https://t.co/vOCRfD23dg— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 26, 2017
RIP Jonathan Demme. Director's director. Such love for his subject matter. Gorgeous moments and images devoid of vanity. One of the best.— Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) April 26, 2017
Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything.— edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 26, 2017
@Breaking911 @MattMurph24 -artist - friend - neighbor - i will miss ur brilliance jonathan demme— ROSIE (@Rosie) April 26, 2017
RIP dearest Jonathan Demme. The world lost one of its purest, most loving and talented souls today. My heart is broken. I love you.— Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) April 26, 2017
REST IN PEACE, MR. DEMME pic.twitter.com/BCWo17WytR— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) April 26, 2017
Rest In Peace, Jonathan Demme. Passing of a great cinematic artist.— James Wan (@creepypuppet) April 26, 2017
Rest In Peace, JD...— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 26, 2017
Sad to hear of Jonathan Demme's passing. I did not get a chance to work with him, but came very close twice. What a warm, gracious man.— David Simon (@AoDespair) April 26, 2017
Sad to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 26, 2017
Paul Thomas Anderson, asked which three directors had influenced him the most, replied: “Jonathan Demme, Jonathan Demme, Jonathan Demme."— Neil Young (@BohemiaStable) April 26, 2017
Silence Of the Lambs is at the top of my list. Thank you for the gift Jonathan Demme, brilliant twisted mind Rest In Peace— Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) April 26, 2017
This loss hurts deep. With my abiding friend and brother beloved @jonathandemme at #StandingRock. Not a kinder soul has ever lived. RIP, JD. pic.twitter.com/vOz1kLoNLc— Tavis Smiley (@tavissmiley) April 26, 2017
Ted Demme and I were worried about making The Ref when his uncle Jonathan Demme said something profound: "Stop talking and start shooting."— Denis Leary (@denisleary) April 26, 2017
Often on tour I'll watch Jonathan Demme's "Heart of Gold" to remind me of what performance is about. Demme was a one of a kind filmmaker.— Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 26, 2017
Happier times. I will always love you Jonathan Demme. pic.twitter.com/grZRknHClb— Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) April 26, 2017
RIP Jonathan Demme. Silence of the Lambs is in my forever rolodex of nightmares & turns me into the terrified child I was when I 1st saw it.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 26, 2017