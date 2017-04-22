Kendrick Lamar’s mom likes Kendrick Lamar’s album.

Kendrick Lamar’s new album Damn has already received nearly unanimous critical acclaim: Slate ’s Carl Wilson, for example, praised its “ thematic weight and structural intricacy ” and called it “ an urgent sermon for a troubling time .” But probably no review meant more to Lamar himself than the one he tweeted out on Saturday:

It’s true that this seems like the sort of text any mother might send her child after an artistic endeavor, regardless of its quality. But it’s also true that this case, Lamar’s mother’s assessment of Damn as “bomb bomb bomb bomb! 💯💯💯” places her squarely in the critical mainstream. Doting mother or shrewd music critic? There’s only one way to know for sure: We need more emoji-filled record reviews from Kendrick Lamar’s mother!