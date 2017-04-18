Will World War III Start in Syria or North Korea? Ask Trevor Noah’s New Game Show.

The world Doomsday Clock, which tracks how close we are as a planet to total and utter catastrophe, currently stands at just two and a half minutes to midnight. That means we’re nearer to the end of civilization than we’ve been since the 1950s, so on Monday, Trevor Noah introduced a new game show called “Button of Doom,” which is about as funny as it is anxiety-inducing. The game uses a literal doomsday button to offer up some slot-machine style speculation about where World War III will begin. Will it come from the United States’ missile strike on Syria, which has surely angered Bashar al-Assad, “the love child of Screech and Slenderman”? Or perhaps it will begin in Afghanistan, the result of us dropping “the mother of all bombs”?