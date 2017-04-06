U.S. Launches Missile Strikes on Assad Regime in Syria

Days after a gruesome chemical attack in northern Syria blamed on President Bashar al-Assad, the United States carried out missile strikes on military targets Thursday evening. The move comes in apparent retaliation for the chemical attack, which appeared to make President Trump rethink his position on the Assad regime. Fifty Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched from U.S. warships, CNN reports. The U.S. has been conducting airstrikes on ISIS targets as far back as September 2014, but this is the first direct military action targeting the Assad regime.