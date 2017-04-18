The Honest Trailer for Split Contains a Shocking Twist: M. Night Shyamalan Is Actually Kind of Good Again?!

We are truly living in the age of the Shyamaissance. M. Night Shyamalan may have had a rough few years, but 2017 might just prove to be a new beginning for the director (and not because he claimed credit for the Oscars’ big twist ending). The folks over at Screen Junkies dedicated their latest spoiler-heavy Honest Trailer to Shyamalan’s most critically successful feature in years, Split, which featured a surprisingly solid plot and a strong performance by James McAvoy, playing 24 personalities all in the same body—although we only really get to see eight.