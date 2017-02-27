 M. Night Shyamalan takes credit for Oscars Best Picture twist on Twitter.

M. Night Shyamalan Takes Credit for This Year’s Shocking Oscars Twist

M. Night Shyamalan Takes Credit for This Year’s Shocking Oscars Twist

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
Feb. 27 2017 1:29 AM

In a Shocking Twist, M. Night Shyamalan Takes Credit for the Oscars’ Shocking Twist

108426415directormnightshyamalanattendslatrampadelmal.jpg.crop.promoxlarge2
You just got Shyamalan-ed.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

La La Land is your 2017 Best Picture winner—or is it? The 89th Academy Awards ended with La La Land producers being interrupted mid–victory speech to be told that there had been a mix-up and that Barry Jenkins' Moonlight was actually the winner. It was an upset so shocking, so unexpected, that audiences could only draw one conclusion: We’d all been Shyamalan-ed.

Even M. Night Shyamalan himself immediately made an M. Night Shyamalan joke. That's how shocking it was.

So move over, Sixth Sense. From now on, the 2017 Oscars will be remembered as the director’s greatest twist of all time.

Read more in Slate about this year’s Oscars.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.