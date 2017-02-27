M. Night Shyamalan Takes Credit for This Year’s Shocking Oscars Twist

In a Shocking Twist, M. Night Shyamalan Takes Credit for the Oscars’ Shocking Twist
La La Land is your 2017 Best Picture winner—or is it? The 89th Academy Awards ended with La La Land producers being interrupted mid–victory speech to be told that there had been a mix-up and that Barry Jenkins' Moonlight was actually the winner. It was an upset so shocking, so unexpected, that audiences could only draw one conclusion: We’d all been Shyamalan-ed.
Tonight's #Oscars produced & directed by M. Night Shyamalan. #Oscars2017 #LALALAND #moonlight— Mike Zofkie (@mikezofkie) February 27, 2017
This year's #Oscars complete M. Night Shyamalan's comeback. pic.twitter.com/pMJI6KnniV— Film School Rejects (@rejectnation) February 27, 2017
That was M. Night Shyamalan's best movie in years #Oscars— Abhi Sinha (@AbhiDabi) February 27, 2017
Best Twist Endings:— CJM (@TheSnobCompany) February 27, 2017
1. The Sixth Sense
2. The Usual Suspects
3. Fight Club
4. Psycho
5. 2017 #Oscars #BestPicture #WarrenBeatty
Even M. Night Shyamalan himself immediately made an M. Night Shyamalan joke. That's how shocking it was.
I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them!— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017
So move over, Sixth Sense. From now on, the 2017 Oscars will be remembered as the director’s greatest twist of all time.