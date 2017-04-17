Bleachers’ New Song “Hate That You Know Me” Gets a Boost From Carly Rae Jepsen, Queen of Vocal Features

FiLM iNDEPENDENT AT LACMA's Bring the Noise: The Breakfast Club with new live music by Jack Antonoff and Bleachers. #thebreakfastclub #bleachers #livemusic #lacma #jackantonoff #losangeles #film #johnhughes @lacma @jackantonoff @bleachersmusic

A post shared by john bernstein (@zoostation5000) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:28am PDT