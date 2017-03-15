Jack Antonoff Is Composing a New Score for The Breakfast Club

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Jack Antonoff, lead singer of the pop band Bleachers and producer of Taylor Swift and Lorde, is set to perform a new score John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art next month. The upcoming event, slated for April 1, is part of “Bring the Noise,” an ongoing installation at the museum in which contemporary musicians select a classic film and create a new original score. Previously, Hunx and His Punx’s Seth Bogart took on Welcome to the Dollhouse, and Yacht added their own music to Alien.

“I chose The Breakfast Club because I think about that film often when I write,” Antonoff told the Times. “There are certain films and feelings that remind me of where I'm from .… I constantly thought about getting out, and that feeling is so present in this film.”

Advertisement

