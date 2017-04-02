This Trailer for The Mummy Makes It Seem Like Maybe They Should Have Called It The Mummies

If there’s one thing you should be able to count on from movie studios—home of creative accounting—it’s the ability to count when deciding on a title. For the most part, Hollywood is good about this: there’s one psycho in Psycho, 2,000 maniacs in Two Thousand Maniacs!, one damage in Damage, more than one in Damages. This kind of clear labeling policy is good for consumers: depending on the number of aliens you’re in the mood for, you can confidently watch Alien or Aliens. But now Universal is threatening to upset the apple cart: as the new trailer makes clear, The Mummy has a lot of different mummies in it, sometimes as many as four in a single shot. This nearly as bad as the time Stanley Kubrick—working for Universal, naturally—promised audiences one Spartacus and instead gave us hundreds!