Watch Tom Cruise Scream Into the Void in This Hilariously Unfinished Trailer for The Mummy

Update, Dec. 20: This video has been taken down.

Sometimes the best way to appreciate the magic of movies is to see what it looks like when a trick doesn’t work. Just as lousy movies remind us of the value of good ones, so bad, or even just unfinished, special effects can help us appreciate how fluid and even invisible their more accomplished counterparts can be.

A half-finished version of the trailer for Tom Cruise’s The Mummy was inadvertently posted to IMAX’s YouTube channel, and it’s a fascinating and hilarious glimpse into just what goes into the making of a compelling trailer. The IMAX version, which has spread across the internet despite its official version being taken down, omits the sound effects and music from the first 42 seconds, which feature Cruise and Annabelle Wallis getting bounced around the back of a cargo plane after it’s attacked by a swarm of bats. Without the pounding score and subwoofer-thumping explosions, what’s left is a few stray screams surrounded by a whole lot of silence.

It’s not quite Hollywood Reporter-interviewing-Jerry-Lewis awkward, but it’s still induces some pretty painful cringes to hear Cruise and co. belting out their best “I’ve just been sucked out the cockpit door by an explosive decompression” yells without the requisite booms and thuds to surround them. You can clearly hear a particularly choice Cruise scream repeat twice, because when Tom Cruise nails a take, you don’t ask for another.

The best bits, however, are a group effort. The chorus of “Yaaah!”s and “Whoa-ugh!”s that begin about 62 seconds in bring to mind the motion-stabilized GIF of Star Trek’s crew throwing themselves around the Enterprise’s deck, although my personal favorite is the stunned whimper Wallis—or whatever unnamed loop-group member was dubbing her that day—lets out as her parachute pulls her from the plane, which sounds uncannily like the noise a dog’s squeaky toy makes when you accidentally step on it.