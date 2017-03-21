Stephen Colbert’s Conservative Doppelganger Wants a “Werd” About Trump’s Budget Proposal

Still taken from the video

In spite of the revelations from Monday's hearing with FBI director James Comey, Trump’s budget proposal from last week remains a topic of late-night fascination, with Stephen Colbert addressing the proposed cuts to various agencies on Monday night. That includes eliminating federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, among other entities, entirely, but that should hardly suprise us, the comedian noted. “Trump’s a real estate developer,” said Colbert. “It was only a matter of time before he put up condos on Sesame Street.”

But while Late Show host Stephen Colbert might be morally opposed to cutting Meals on Wheels, his conservative alter ego, “Stephen Colbert,” is not. The other Colbert crashed The Late Show yet again for a segment of “The Werd” to defend Mick Mulvaney’s bizarre explanation that eliminating funding for a service that provides basic nutrition to the elderly is “compassionate.” “You can’t just focus on helping the needy and forget the people whose taxes pay for it,” insisted Colbert. “That’s like praying for the accident victim who needed a transfusion and forgetting about the guy who’s walking around a pint light now.”

But it’s unfair to suggest Mulvaney is being cruel to old people, says Colbert. Because he’s also being cruel to young people, with a budget proposal that threatens lunch programs for poor children, again with the wellbeing of taxpayers in mind. Mulvaney doesn’t actually get to decide the budget, though, and so Colbert worries that Americans might persuade Congress to protect children and the elderly, perhaps by visiting house.gov and contacting their representative.