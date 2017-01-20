Stephen Colbert Revives His Conservative Alter Ego “Stephen Colbert” to Bid Obama a Very Truthy Farewell

Still taken from the video

For most of the Obama presidency, Stephen Colbert played a fictional version of himself dedicated to bashing the commander-in-chief nightly on The Colbert Report. With Obama leaving office, it was time for the real Colbert, who hosts The Late Show, to give him a proper goodbye, and that meant calling in reinforcements.

For legal reasons, Colbert has had to retire his Colbert Report character, an egotistical conservative blowhard named Stephen Colbert. Instead, he called in his “identical twin cousin,” an egotistical conservative blowhard, also named Stephen Colbert. Despite the similiarities, Colbert was careful to emphasize that these are two different characters. “How many times do I have to scream that at the lawyers?”

Advertisement



The new Stephen Colbert revived a segment that definitely isn’t the Colbert Report's “The Word” (it’s “The Werd”) to recap the past eight years of Obama’s presidency. But after some jabs at the “hopey-changey apologist-in-chief,” this alter ego, a stand-in for the conservative movement as a whole, is also having something of an identity crisis surrounding Obama’s departure. Because when your entire ideology has been little more than opposing whatever the other guy says, simply because he said it—what do you do when he’s gone?