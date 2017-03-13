The Weekend Was Filled With Exciting Information Nuggets for Patient Game of Thrones Fans

HBO

Game of Thrones still appears to be riding high from that ice block–melting stunt. Over the weekend, more promotional nuggets for the HBO fantasy series were provided to starving fans who continue to eagerly await the show’s delayed season premiere.

Most significantly for viewers, the pay cabler announced the casting of chart-smashing Ed Sheeran, who is reportedly the principal object of GoT star Maisie Williams’ musical affection. “For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it,” co-showrunner David Benioff revealed Sunday at a SXSW panel. Sheeran’s role was not disclosed, but he joins in a proud GoT tradition, following in the footsteps of Sigur Rós and Coldplay’s Will Champion. The show’s producers also revealed at the event that Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season, to premiere in 2018, will consist of only six installments, bringing the show’s remaining episode count to 13.

Advertisement



Later on Sunday, it was confirmed via Twitter that Williams and Sophie Turner, who play siblings Arya and Sansa Stark, will appear on the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series for Apple Music. No word on whether they’ll tackle Game of Thrones’ grim, mournful soundtrack, but it would certainly make their episode a distinct one.