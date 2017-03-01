David Fincher Returns to TV With Netflix’s Serial Killer Drama Mindhunter

For a while there, David Fincher’s next big TV splash was supposed to happen at HBO, where he had two high-profile projects put into development before budgetary and time constraints shut both of them down. With those setbacks now in the past, he’s back with another new series project, Mindhunter, and he has returned to Netflix—where he helped to develop House of Cards—to see it through. The upcoming show is co–executive produced by Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) and features several recognizable faces including Jonathan Groff (Looking), Hoyt McCallany (Lights Out), and Anna Torv (Fringe).

Based on the acclaimed book written by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker, Mindhunter is a period crime series set in 1979 and centered on two FBI agents (Groff and McCallany) who interview serial killers to help solve crimes. It’s obviously familiar territory for Fincher, the man behind Se7en and Zodiac, and he appears to be bringing a similar type of moody, psychologically arresting aesthetic to this story. He’s slated to direct several episodes including the pilot, while Amy director Asif Kapadia is among those enlisted to helm other installments.

