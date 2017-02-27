Will Smith Is an LAPD Cop Living Among Orcs and Elves in the Teaser for New Netflix Fantasy Movie Bright

Still taken from the teaser

Netflix, fresh off its Oscar win for the documentary short White Helmets, also just dropped the first teaser for a new original movie during the Academy Awards on Sunday night. Their latest project, Bright, comes from the director of the Academy Award-lauded Suicide Squad, David Ayer, and takes place in an alternate-universe version of L.A., “where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time.” Check out the trailer here:

As you can see, Will Smith stars as an LAPD cop, proving once again that no role is too insane for him to take: After all, police in riot gear combatting orcs in hoodies toting shotguns? What a gritty, unconventional, possibly ill-conceived idea for an action ... oh wait, there’s more, you say?

“Ward, a human (Will Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.”

Uh, way to bury the lede there, Netflix. You’re telling me this film is actually a buddy-cop movie starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, who is an orc? We’ve seen a wave of 21 Jump Street wannabes of late, but this one actually seems promising. Sign me up.