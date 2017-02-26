A Short List of Great Actors and Directors Who Now Have Fewer Oscars Than Suicide Squad

“Oscar winner Suicide Squad.” Let that phrase roll around in your mouth a little. Savor it as is you would a fine wine or the touch of winter’s first snowflake on your tongue.

With its win for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, this rotting garbage pile of a movie now has a permanent place in Oscar history. In fact, it has one more Oscar than many of the actors and directors whose contributions have enlivened the art of motion pictures throughout its century-plus history, but were never recognized with an award for an individual film. (Lifetime achievement awards are nice and all, but they’re basically the academy’s way of making up for an egregious oversight, usually after the artist in question has stopped producing new work.)