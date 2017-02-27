Watch the Incredible Twist Ending that Made the 2017 Oscars the Most Fun Ever

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As La La Land producer Marc Platt thanked his fellow producers and his wife for the movie's Best Picture victory, the other producers of La La Land were engaged in hurried conversation. A stage manager ran onstage, headset on, to take the red envelope out of producer Jordan Horowitz's hand. Chaos reigned onstage as his fellow producer Fred Berger gave a short speech, which ended, confusingly, "We lost, by the way." Horowitz took the microphone back and announced, "There's a mistake." And immediately what had been a dispiriting, unsurprising Academy Awards telecast turned into the funniest, craziest, most memorable awards night in memory. Warren Beatty had apparently been given the wrong envelope! La La Land had not won Best Picture; Moonlight had.

There's long been a rumor that Marisa Tomei should not have won Best Supporting Actress at the 1993 Oscars—that presenter Jack Palance read the wrong name. The official explanation was that, should such a mistake occur, the PriceWaterhouseCoopers vote talliers would immediately remedy the error, even if it meant interrupting the show. And for those of us drama-hungry awards show nuts who've long wanted such a fiasco to happen—it finally did! And man, was it glorious.

