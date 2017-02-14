Conan Looks Into the La La Land Subplot No One’s Talking About: The Cursed Fedora

La La Land turned out to be a surprisingly polarizing film for what is ostensibly a sweet, good-natured homage to classic musicals. But while the film has drawn praise for its references to Old Hollywood and opprobrium for its clichéd treatment of jazz, there’s one aspect no one has been brave enough to address: the cursed fedora Ryan Gosling pawns off on a hapless black couple on the Hermosa Beach pier. Fortunately, Conan went where no other commenters dared, taking a look at the film’s most problematic scene and its bloody aftermath.