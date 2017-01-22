Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong Have Had It With Your Lack of Enthusiasm for La La Land

Will Heath/NBC

Sometimes it seems like there’s a conspiracy to enforce middlebrow tastes in America, especially as award season ramps up (full disclosure: Slate is not always part of the solution!). This week Saturday Night Live showed us the gritty underside of the culture industry, a police interrogation room where Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong grill Aziz Ansari for not liking La La Land enough.

The conversation will be familiar to anyone who’s good friends with a big fan of La La Land, or really any movie, but the specific details make this maybe the sharpest writing all season. Take Strong yelling “Ryan Gosling didn’t learn piano from scratch so some little prick can come and nitpick!” In one sentence you get a joke, a sort-of-true fact offered up in support of the movie, and a sideswipe at the tendency for audiences to confuse a difficult performance with a good performance. Bennett and Strong aren’t exactly wrong about La La Land; Bennett’s defense of the Griffith Observatory sequence with, “It’s just lovely, and that’s ok!” is spot on. It’s the relentlessness of their belief that everyone should be as enthusiastic about it as they are that rings truest.

