Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Impression Would Be Really Funny If It Weren’t Really Accurate

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Impression Would Be Really Funny if None of This Were Really Happening
Sean Spicer, the man who wasted no time building a reputation for lyingest, yellingest White House Press Secretary, is the kind of role the entire Saturday Night Live cast must have wanted. His bullshit justifications for Trump’s bullshit policies are such a giant flashing target that even CNN tears him to shreds, his tailor has a terrific sense of humor, and the stress of all the doublethink seems to be melting his face in real time. He’s funny, in other words, at least when you forget he’s real. But this week, Melissa McCarthy bigfooted the regular cast, stopping by for a swim in Spicer’s trademark giant jacket, treating the press to his trademark abuse, and gulping down his trademark 35 pieces of cinnamon gum. And she knocked it out of the park.
The costume and makeup are extraordinary—that hairline!—and McCarthy hit all of the dizzying lows of Spicer’s tenure so far, with an assist from Kate McKinnon as the insultingly unqualified Betsy Devos, a woman who (literally) wants guns in our schools to defend children from grizzly bears. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow morning for the traditional Presidential review of this week’s Saturday Night Live, but it’s probably not going to be a good week for the real Sean Spicer. Really, though, should any week be “good” when you’re getting paid to be the mouthpiece for the Trump administration?