Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Impression Would Be Really Funny If It Weren’t Really Accurate

Sean Spicer, the man who wasted no time building a reputation for lyingest, yellingest White House Press Secretary, is the kind of role the entire Saturday Night Live cast must have wanted. His bullshit justifications for Trump’s bullshit policies are such a giant flashing target that even CNN tears him to shreds, his tailor has a terrific sense of humor, and the stress of all the doublethink seems to be melting his face in real time. He’s funny, in other words, at least when you forget he’s real. But this week, Melissa McCarthy bigfooted the regular cast, stopping by for a swim in Spicer’s trademark giant jacket, treating the press to his trademark abuse, and gulping down his trademark 35 pieces of cinnamon gum. And she knocked it out of the park.