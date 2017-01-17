Betsy DeVos Says Guns Should Be Allowed in Schools. They Might Be Needed to Shoot Grizzlies.

 DeVos says guns should be allowed in schools to shoot grizzlies.

Jan. 17 2017 9:13 PM

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. DeVos is known for her advocacy of school choice and education voucher programs and is a long-time leader of the Republican Party in Michigan.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During her confirmation hearing Tuesday evening, Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Education, Betsy DeVos, said that guns should be allowed in America’s schools as long as the locals said it was cool and that she would support the president-elect’s plan to get rid of gun-free school zones. DeVos’ reasoning was your typical it’s “best left to locales and states to decide,” but she chose to back that reasoning up with the hypothetical that in Wyoming “there is probably a gun in the schools to protect from potential grizzlies.”

The grizzly bear defense. That's a new one.