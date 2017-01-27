Trevor Noah Enters the Bizarre Alternate Reality That Is Trump’s ABC Interview

Still taken from the video

Trevor Noah took a dive into Donald Trump’s reality on Thursday night, and the particular rabbit hole he chose for entry was as good as any: the president’s bizarre ABC News interview with David Muir. That interview, argues Noah, seemed to confirm that Trump makes his own reality—his own set of “alternative facts,” if you will—and that that reality has no room for anything but praise and affirmation for Donald Trump and his personal beliefs.

In Trump’s reality, for instance, banning refugees from Syria could somehow have prevented the 2015 San Bernardino attack, even though, as Noah points out, the perpetrators were born in the United States and Pakistan. In Trump’s reality, the only way he could lose the popular vote is if millions of people voted illegally. And in Trump’s reality, every major network covered his inauguration “inaccurately”—except for a network that showers him with adoration.

