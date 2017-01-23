Stephen Colbert Will Host the 2017 Emmys, His First Major Awards Show

CBS has tapped Stephen Colbert to host the 69 th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Sept. 18 ceremony will be the first time the Late Show host has hosted a major awards show, thoughhe has nine Emmys of his own for his work on the Daily Show and the Colbert Report.

Between his comedy chops and his suprising musicality, Colbert seems like a solid choice. And though September is a ways away, it’s safe to say Colbert of all people won’t be afraid to get political. In a statement, he said: “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe,” a jab at Donald Trump’s press secretary claiming the same for his boss’ inauguration.