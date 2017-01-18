Game of Thrones and Other HBO Hits Upstage John Oliver in This Cheeky Last Week Tonight Promo

Still taken from the trailer

John Oliver knows he isn’t everyone’s cup of tea—in fact, he isn’t even the star of a new ad for his own show. HBO’s promo for Season 4 of Last Week Tonight puts the network’s other, more popular hits at the forefront, poking fun at the fact that Oliver's Last Week Tonight isn’t as big as, say, Game of Thrones, or as hotly anticipated as the long-awaited revival of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Oliver’s ego is taken down several more pegs by Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani. “Sometimes we don’t want a British man yelling at us about how the world is ending for a whole hour.”

“Well, it’s a half-an-hour show,” replies Oliver.

“Doesn’t feel like it,” quips Nanjiani.