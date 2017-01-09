Hillary Clinton Got a Standing Ovation at The Color Purple’s Closing Night

While Hollywood was busy glugging champagne and watching La La Land break award records on Sunday night, the Broadway world was bidding adieu to the adored, Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple. And as the Golden Globes ceremony peaked with a powerful, tearful anti-Trump speech courtesy of Meryl Streep , Hillary Clinton—who attended the closing night of Color Purple, finally appearing in public beyond the woods of Chappaqua —was humbly basking in repeated standing ovations, cheered on by an emotional crowd to chants of “We love you, Hillary” and “God bless you.” (Compare that to Mike Pence’s recent appearance at Hamilton, best remembered for scattered boos and Donald Trump’s angry post-show tweetstorm .)

“There’s a lot of really awesome famous and notable people here today,” actress Patrice Covington said to the audience as part of the show’s goodbye message. “I’m not going to call all of them out—I know you already know them.” Covington then, according to the New York Times, looked in Clinton’s direction and waved “mischievously,” prompting a new round of loud applause. It was also reported that Clinton took plenty of selfies with fans before finally exiting the theater.