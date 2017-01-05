Terrence Malick’s Song by Song Will Have Its World World Premiere at SXSW

Broad Green Pictures

Given Terrence Malick’s status as one of Austin’s most famous, if least identifiable residents, the announcement that his latest movie, Song by Song, was opening on March 17 made it likely the film would be making an appearance at the SXSW Film Festival the week before. Now it’s official: Song by Song will have its world premiere on March 10 as SXSW’s opening night movie.

The festival’s description of Song by Song, which stars Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman, and Cate Blanchett, is as follows:

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples—struggling songwriters Faye and BV, and music mogul Cook and the waitress whom he ensnares —chase success through a rock ’n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

Other details on the movie, previously known as Weightless, are scarce, although it’s also been reported that Fassbender will play a “Lucifer-like character” and that Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lykke Li will also make an appearance.