 Terrence Malick’s Song to Song, starring Ryan Gosling and Michael Fassbender, comes out in March 2017.

‪We Finally Have a Synopsis and a Still From Terrence Malick’s Rock ’n’ Roll Film

‪We Finally Have a Synopsis and a Still From Terrence Malick’s Rock ’n’ Roll Film

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
Jan. 4 2017 11:08 AM

‪We Finally Have a Synopsis and a Still From Terrence Malick’s Rock ’n’ Roll Film‬

song_to_song
Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Ryan Gosling in Song to Song.

Broad Green Pictures

Weightless, Terrence Malick’s film set within the Austin music scene, has been rumored for a few years now, with reports that the revered filmmaker shot scenes at the Austin City Limits festival and had Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Cate Blanchett, and Rooney Mara attached to star. Now IndieWire has revealed the premise for the film, as well as its new title, Song to Song:

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman)—chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.
Advertisement

Among the musicians slated to appear, according to IndieWire, are Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lykke Li. Song to Song will be released on March 17.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.