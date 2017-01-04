‪We Finally Have a Synopsis and a Still From Terrence Malick’s Rock ’n’ Roll Film‬

Weightless, Terrence Malick’s film set within the Austin music scene, has been rumored for a few years now, with reports that the revered filmmaker shot scenes at the Austin City Limits festival and had Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Cate Blanchett, and Rooney Mara attached to star. Now IndieWire has revealed the premise for the film, as well as its new title, Song to Song: