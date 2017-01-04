We Finally Have a Synopsis and a Still From Terrence Malick’s Rock ’n’ Roll Film
Weightless, Terrence Malick’s film set within the Austin music scene, has been rumored for a few years now, with reports that the revered filmmaker shot scenes at the Austin City Limits festival and had Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Cate Blanchett, and Rooney Mara attached to star. Now IndieWire has revealed the premise for the film, as well as its new title, Song to Song:
In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman)—chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.
Among the musicians slated to appear, according to IndieWire, are Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lykke Li. Song to Song will be released on March 17.