The New Trailer for the Carrie Fisher-Debbie Reynolds Doc Bright Lights Is Hilarious and Heartbreaking

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were not just a famous mother and daughter pair—they were best friends and neighbors, too. Their relationship is the subject of an upcoming documentary, Bright Lights, which HBO is releasing early in light of both women’s deaths just one day apart late last month. The film chronicles the relationship between Fisher and Reynolds, who lived next door to one another at their Beverly Hills compound.

A new trailer for the doc demonstrates a charming portrait of daily life in the Reynolds house, with some friendly bickering between the two as well as frank discussions about aging in Hollywood and Fisher’s mental health struggles. “Manic-depressive is a disease that wasn't diagnosed then,” notes Reynolds. “So nobody kind of knew what was going on with Carrie.”

Watching Bright Lights will undoubtedly be a much more poignant experience coming so soon after both women's deaths, especially since in Reynolds’ final moments, according to her son, she said she wanted to see her daughter again. “I’m my mom’s best friend,” says Fisher in a voiceover. Adds Reynolds: “I share everything with my daughter. Even the check.”