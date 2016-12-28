Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Dies One Day After Daughter’s Death
Update, 8:50 p.m.: Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, hours after being hospitalized in Los Angeles.
Breaking: Debbie Reynolds, who sang and danced to fame in "Singin’ in the Rain," dies at 84. More details to come.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 29, 2016
Original Post: The day after news of Carrie Fisher’s death swept across the internet, prompting an outpouring of grief and remembrances, the late actor’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, was hospitalized Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said the iconic 84-year-old actress was in “fair to serious condition.” According to the Los Angeles Times, Reynolds was having trouble breathing and paramedics transported her to the hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
DEBBIE REYNOLDS UPDATE: Son Todd Fisher tells ABC News Reynolds “is not OK” https://t.co/yvpmmk3dKC— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 28, 2016
It’s unclear the extent of Reynolds’ illness, but there are early reports that she was showing signs of having suffered a stroke. Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last Friday.