Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Dies One Day After Daughter’s Death

 Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, hospitalized one day after daughter’s death.

Dec. 28 2016 8:50 PM

462515906-actresses-debbie-reynolds-recipient-of-the-screen
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Update, 8:50 p.m.: Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, hours after being hospitalized in Los Angeles.

Original Post: The day after news of Carrie Fisher’s death swept across the internet, prompting an outpouring of grief and remembrances, the late actor’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, was hospitalized Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said the iconic 84-year-old actress was in “fair to serious condition.” According to the Los Angeles Times, Reynolds was having trouble breathing and paramedics transported her to the hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear the extent of Reynolds’ illness, but there are early reports that she was showing signs of having suffered a stroke. Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last Friday.