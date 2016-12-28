Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Dies One Day After Daughter’s Death

Breaking: Debbie Reynolds, who sang and danced to fame in "Singin’ in the Rain," dies at 84. More details to come.

Original Post: The day after news of Carrie Fisher’s death swept across the internet, prompting an outpouring of grief and remembrances, the late actor’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, was hospitalized Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said the iconic 84-year-old actress was in “fair to serious condition.” According to the Los Angeles Times, Reynolds was having trouble breathing and paramedics transported her to the hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

