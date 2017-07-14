How to Make a Spongebob Squarepants Krabby Patty That You'll Actually Want to Eat (Video)

How to Make a Krabby Patty
The Spongebob Squarepants recipe you didn't know you needed.
Fans of the iconic series Spongebob Squarepants have long been consumed with one question: What does a Krabby Patty taste like?
These delicious burgers are the Krusty Krab's specialty, and everyone in Bikini Bottom is obsessed with them. And now, you can finally taste it for yourself. Andrew Rea recreated the recipe for an episode of "Binging with Babish," in which he cooks recipes from film and TV. He even has a theory about the secret formula.
Just don't eat too many: they'll go right to your thighs, and then you'll blow up.
