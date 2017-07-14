 How to make the Krabby Patty from Spongebob Squarepants (VIDEO).

How to Make a Spongebob Squarepants Krabby Patty That You'll Actually Want to Eat (Video)

How to Make a Spongebob Squarepants Krabby Patty That You'll Actually Want to Eat (Video)

Slate
Video
Slate in motion.
July 14 2017 8:12 AM

How to Make a Krabby Patty

The Spongebob Squarepants recipe you didn't know you needed.

screen_shot_20170608_at_7.34.49_pm

Fans of the iconic series Spongebob Squarepants have long been consumed with one question: What does a Krabby Patty taste like?

These delicious burgers are the Krusty Krab's specialty, and everyone in Bikini Bottom is obsessed with them. And now, you can finally taste it for yourself. Andrew Rea recreated the recipe for an episode of "Binging with Babish," in which he cooks recipes from film and TV. He even has a theory about the secret formula.

Advertisement

Just don't eat too many: they'll go right to your thighs, and then you'll blow up.

Watch Rea make Louis C.K.’s fried chicken's from Louie here.

Madeline Raynor is a Slate freelance video blogger.