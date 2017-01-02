This Man Made the Fried Chicken From Louie in Real Life, and It's Delicious (Video)

Well, he can make great fried chicken, at least. The Louie episode "Potluck" contains a very detailed scene in which Louie makes some last-minute fried chicken to take to a potluck. It appears to be his signature dish, and it looks amazing. Andrew Rea recreated the recipe for an episode of the series Binging with Babish, in which he cooks recipes from film and TV. Because he's short on time, Louis C.K. doesn't brine his chicken. He also uses cornflakes for the coating. The dish doesn't suffer from the quick preparation: it's delicious.