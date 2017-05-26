Lifestyle Gurus, Trump Whisperers, and More in the Slate Plus Digest

First off, a position statement: Slate Plus—and (indeed I feel reasonably confident in asserting although I haven’t asked anyone) Slate as a whole—stands foursquare against the practice of assaulting journalists when they ask you policy questions you don’t want to answer while running for office here in the United States. I’m ambivalent about making this statement, not because I entertain any real doubts about the position itself but because the fact that it’s a “position” at all—one side of some kind of “debate” in which everyone lines up along the usual partisan axis—is the problem in and of itself. But I guess this is where we are now, and we have to face reality, in which there are Republican congressional front-runners who feel like they can beat the shit out of working reporters on mic with impunity and say, “No, this is bad.” So that’s what I’m doing here, for all the good it will do, i.e., none. OK, here’s some stuff to read.