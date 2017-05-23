 The original Manchurian Candidate and the 2004 remake reflect the politics of their times.

The Manchurian Candidate Began Life as a Lurid Cold War Satire. That’s Not How It Plays Today.

May 23 2017 4:57 PM
Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club: The Manchurian Candidate

In this first episode, Sam Adams and writer Mark Harris on a story of war, politics, and brainwashing.

Photo illustration by Slate. Stills from MGM/UA Home Video and Warner Home Video.

In this first episode of Slate’s Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club, Sam Adams talks with Mark Harris, journalist and author of Five Came Back, about The Manchurian Candidate, a tale of brainwashing, war, and politics that first made it on screen in 1962 and was then remade in 2004, with each reflecting the crises of its time.