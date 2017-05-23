The Manchurian Candidate Began Life as a Lurid Cold War Satire. That’s Not How It Plays Today.

Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club: The Manchurian Candidate
In this first episode, Sam Adams and writer Mark Harris on a story of war, politics, and brainwashing.
In this first episode of Slate’s Conspiracy Thrillers Movie Club, Sam Adams talks with Mark Harris, journalist and author of Five Came Back, about The Manchurian Candidate, a tale of brainwashing, war, and politics that first made it on screen in 1962 and was then remade in 2004, with each reflecting the crises of its time.