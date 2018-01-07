How Does an ACLU Attorney Work?

For the final episode of our LGBTQ season, which you can listen to via the player above, we spoke with Josh Block, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT & HIV Projects. Block explains how he ended up working on these issues and talks about what it’s like to operate out of the ACLU’s offices. He also talks about how they find clients and discusses the often-emotionally fraught particulars of committing to cases that can set sweeping national precedents for marriage equality, trans rights, and more.